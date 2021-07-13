Dr. Masoom Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masoom Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Masoom Modi, MD
Dr. Masoom Modi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Modi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Modi's Office Locations
-
1
Ucla Health Porter Ranch Primary and Specialty Care19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 271-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modi?
I have been seeing Dr. Modi for the past 3 years. I travel well over an hour outside of my city to see her. She listens attentively, is thorough and discusses with me any issues I may have.
About Dr. Masoom Modi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1326377029
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.