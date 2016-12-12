Overview of Dr. Masooma Sheikh, MD

Dr. Masooma Sheikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Sheikh works at Hamilton Center in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Plainfield, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.