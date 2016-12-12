Dr. Masooma Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masooma Sheikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Hamilton Center620 8th Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 231-8187
- 2 2160 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 937-3700
Hamilton Center900 Southfield Dr, Plainfield, IN 46168 Directions (317) 837-9719
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was my doctor in indiana for over 5 yrs. She was understanding and very helpful. My family and I miss her dearly.
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
