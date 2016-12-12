See All Psychiatrists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Masooma Sheikh, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Terre Haute, IN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Masooma Sheikh, MD

Dr. Masooma Sheikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Sheikh works at Hamilton Center in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Plainfield, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheikh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton Center
    620 8th Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 231-8187
  2. 2
    2160 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 937-3700
  3. 3
    Hamilton Center
    900 Southfield Dr, Plainfield, IN 46168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 837-9719

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Masooma Sheikh, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1639260110
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masooma Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

