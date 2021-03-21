Overview of Dr. Masoud Afshar, MD

Dr. Masoud Afshar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Afshar works at Masoud Afshar MD Inc. in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.