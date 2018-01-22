See All Oncologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Masoud Azodi, MD

Oncology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Masoud Azodi, MD

Dr. Masoud Azodi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Azodi works at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azodi's Office Locations

    Bridgeport Hospital
    267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 384-4870
    Bridgeport Hospital
    257 GRANT ST, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 384-4870
    Yale Gynecologic Oncology
    35 Park St Fl 1 Ste B, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 200-4176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Jan 22, 2018
    I went to Dr Azodi at the Yale Smilow Cancer Center. I needed surgery to take out a cyst on my ovary. I could not have been happier with him and the staff! He was caring, knowledgeable, impressive and, personable, Ann Mare was my nurse and I can't say enough about how well she took care of me. The surgical team and all of the Hospital staff was also wonderful. I would highly recommend Dr Azodi. I was in very good hands!
    Wallingford — Jan 22, 2018
    About Dr. Masoud Azodi, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1386632206
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wright State University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masoud Azodi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azodi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azodi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azodi has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Azodi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azodi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

