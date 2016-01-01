Overview of Dr. Masoud Kalantar, MD

Dr. Masoud Kalantar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Kalantar works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Paducah, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.