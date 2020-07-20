See All Podiatrists in Irving, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Masoud Moradi, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (25)
Map Pin Small Irving, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Masoud Moradi, DPM

Dr. Masoud Moradi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Choctaw Nation Health Care Center.

Dr. Moradi works at Maverick Foot & Ankle Specialists in Irving, TX with other offices in Hurst, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moradi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maverick Foot and Ankle Specialists
    1440 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 101, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 777-4078
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists at Hurst
    809 W Harwood Rd, Hurst, TX 76054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Choctaw Nation Health Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2020
    Dr moradi is a very nice dr and really cares about his patients he does everything in his power to help you even if your financially burdened.he took great care of me when I was there four months when he left he referred me to his wife dr rolim they are both wonderful people and great doctors she took care of me also during the pandemic she is a awesome lady I wish them well in their future practice I appreciate everything youve done 4me I wish I could show you the kindness you shown me you two are the best ..James from West Virginia
    James davis — Jul 20, 2020
    About Dr. Masoud Moradi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942580139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NBA Heat
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mercy Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masoud Moradi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moradi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moradi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moradi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moradi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moradi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moradi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moradi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.