Overview of Dr. Masoud Saman, MD

Dr. Masoud Saman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Saman works at Saman Facial Plastic Surgery in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.