Dr. Haq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masroor Haq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Masroor Haq, MD
Dr. Masroor Haq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Haq works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Haq's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Behavioral Medicine20282 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 536-2028
-
2
Training and Treatment Innovations1225 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 524-8801
-
3
Training and Treatment Innovations Inc13213 E 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Directions (586) 939-4374
-
4
Training & Treatment Innovations Inc.1450 S Lapeer Rd, Oxford, MI 48371 Directions (248) 969-9932
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haq?
About Dr. Masroor Haq, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417064502
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haq works at
Dr. Haq has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.