Overview of Dr. Masroor Haq, MD

Dr. Masroor Haq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Haq works at Premier Behavioral Medicine in Livonia, MI with other offices in Troy, MI, Sterling Heights, MI and Oxford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.