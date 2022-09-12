Dr. Massimo Arcerito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arcerito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Massimo Arcerito, MD
Overview
Dr. Massimo Arcerito, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Arcerito works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Medical Clinic7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 824-6206
-
2
Riverside Medical Clinic21634 Retreat Pkwy, Temescal Valley, CA 92883 Directions (951) 801-4988Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arcerito explained in detail, with drawings what was going on with me . He was straight to the point . He told me " If it were my pancreas I would want a biopsy. I would want to know what" it" is . I wish he hadn't gone !
About Dr. Massimo Arcerito, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1023200409
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- General Surgery
