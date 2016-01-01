See All General Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Massimo Asolati, MD

General Surgery
2.8 (4)
Map Pin Small Denver, CO
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Massimo Asolati, MD

Dr. Massimo Asolati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia|University of Padua, Italy and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Asolati works at The Transplant Center in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Asolati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Presbyterian/St. Luke's - Transplant Center
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5050, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3801
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Hyperparathyroidism

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Biopsy of Transplanted Kidney Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Massimo Asolati, MD

    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    • 1922060185
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Medical Center-Abdominal Surgery Fellowship|University Of Minnesota-Transplant Fellowship
    • University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois at Chicago, General Surgery Program|University of Padua|University Of Padua-Thoracic Residency
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia|University of Padua, Italy
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Massimo Asolati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asolati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asolati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asolati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asolati works at The Transplant Center in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Asolati’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Asolati. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asolati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asolati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asolati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

