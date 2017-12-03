Dr. Massimo Napolitano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Napolitano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Massimo Napolitano, MD
Overview of Dr. Massimo Napolitano, MD
Dr. Massimo Napolitano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SACRED HEART and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Napolitano works at
Dr. Napolitano's Office Locations
Bergen Surgical Specialists20 Prospect Ave Ste 707, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-0040
Byer & Keys PA211 Essex St Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Napolitano is my mothers vascular surgeon and he is such a caring doctor. He is one of the few doctors that will return your calls. He is such a great doctor who really cares for his patients and someone who I would recommend to anyone in need of a Vascular Surgeon.
About Dr. Massimo Napolitano, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1316007743
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF SACRED HEART
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Napolitano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Napolitano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Napolitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Napolitano works at
Dr. Napolitano has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Napolitano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Napolitano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Napolitano.
