Dr. Agahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massoud Agahi, MD
Overview of Dr. Massoud Agahi, MD
Dr. Massoud Agahi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Agahi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Agahi's Office Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Vascular Access Center8750 Wilshire Blvd Ste 150, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-8237
-
2
Jacob M. Tsadok MD Inc.9808 Venice Blvd Ste 603, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 657-8237
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agahi?
About Dr. Massoud Agahi, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952367070
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agahi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agahi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agahi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.