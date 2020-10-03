Dr. Benhuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massoud Benhuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Massoud Benhuri, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Benhuri works at
Locations
-
1
Michael Benhuri MD1025 N BROADWAY, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 249-3138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benhuri?
Great doctor!!! Been going to him for many years. The office is clean and the staff is exceptional
About Dr. Massoud Benhuri, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1861575136
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benhuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benhuri works at
Dr. Benhuri has seen patients for Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benhuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Benhuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benhuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benhuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benhuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.