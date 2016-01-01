See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Massoud Mahmoudi, DO

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Massoud Mahmoudi, DO

Dr. Massoud Mahmoudi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.

Dr. Mahmoudi works at Arthur A Polussa, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahmoudi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthur A Polussa, MD
    812 Pollard Rd Ste 5, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Dermatitis
Tinnitus
Hives
Dermatitis
Tinnitus

Hives Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Massoud Mahmoudi, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255402640
    Education & Certifications

    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Massoud Mahmoudi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahmoudi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahmoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahmoudi works at Arthur A Polussa, MD in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mahmoudi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmoudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

