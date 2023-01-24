See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Arlington, VA
Dr. Massoud Saberinia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Massoud Saberinia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran|Natl U Iran and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center, Uva Prince William Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Saberinia works at SABERINIA MASSOUD MD in Arlington, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saberinia Massoud MD
    1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 408, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 526-0666
  2. 2
    Saberinia Massoud MD
    9001 Digges Rd Ste 208, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 530-7888
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saberinia?

    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr Saberinia was recommended by my urologist for hypercalcemia and parathyroid tumor.Dr Saberinia is very knowledgeable, patient and very friendly. I needed surgery to remove the tumor. Not only did he recommend me a good surgeon , but also helped me get appointments for scans and other procedures. He called around different locations to get me early appointments so that I could get my surgery quickly . I never felt rushed and he listened to all my concerns and made sure everything was taken care of when I returned for my follow up appointment. I highly recommend him.
    Sarika Jahagirdar — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Massoud Saberinia, MD
    About Dr. Massoud Saberinia, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962437079
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • U MD
    Residency
    • DC General Hospital
    Internship
    • Dc General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • National University Of Iran|Natl U Iran
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Massoud Saberinia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saberinia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saberinia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saberinia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saberinia has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saberinia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Saberinia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saberinia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saberinia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saberinia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

