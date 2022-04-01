See All Rheumatologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Massoud Soleimani, MD

Rheumatology
4.8 (11)
Map Pin Small Arcadia, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Massoud Soleimani, MD

Dr. Massoud Soleimani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State U-Hutzel Hosp

Dr. Soleimani works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Soleimani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Medical Grp
    450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 462-1884
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Massoud Soleimani, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831147156
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State U-Hutzel Hosp
    Residency
    • Providence Hospital
    Internship
    • Memorial Health University Medical Center
