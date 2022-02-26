Dr. Massoud Soumekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soumekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Massoud Soumekh, MD
Overview of Dr. Massoud Soumekh, MD
Dr. Massoud Soumekh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Soumekh works at
Dr. Soumekh's Office Locations
M. Hertzel Soumekh M D A Professional Corp.8008 Frost St Ste 401, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 560-8544
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Meeting Dr. Soumekh was the best thing that happened to me for my years long back pain. He explained his diagnosis and scheduled surgery promptly to correct the situation. I am now post surgery and on my way back to living my life without the debilitating pain that kept me from even walking. Dr. Soumekh, his team and staff made me feel safe, comfortable and now, grateful. I would recommend for anyone with neurological problems, to go see him! His many qualifications, years long experience and obvious compassion certainly characterize him as ‘the man with the Midas touch’ .
About Dr. Massoud Soumekh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1265495014
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Soumekh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soumekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soumekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soumekh has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Neuroplasty, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soumekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soumekh speaks Arabic.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Soumekh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soumekh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soumekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soumekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.