Dr. Massoud Tehranian-Torghabeh, DDS
Overview
Dr. Massoud Tehranian-Torghabeh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Tehranian-Torghabeh works at
Locations
Aspen Dental2424 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (844) 227-4108
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Massoud Tehranian-Torghabeh, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1518186402
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tehranian-Torghabeh accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tehranian-Torghabeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tehranian-Torghabeh works at
Dr. Tehranian-Torghabeh speaks Arabic.
