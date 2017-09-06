Overview of Dr. Masud Malik, MD

Dr. Masud Malik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at Eye Specialists Of Rockford in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.