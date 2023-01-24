Overview of Dr. Masue Li, MD

Dr. Masue Li, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Li works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.