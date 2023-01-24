Dr. Masue Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masue Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Masue Li, MD
Dr. Masue Li, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li's Office Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care16519 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
2
Duly Health and Care120 Spalding Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
She is a great listener, let’s me ask all my questions, and is very knowledgeable! So happy I decided to go see her!
About Dr. Masue Li, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1730287376
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li speaks Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.