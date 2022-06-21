Dr. Rafati Javidan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masumeh Rafati Javidan, MD
Overview of Dr. Masumeh Rafati Javidan, MD
Dr. Masumeh Rafati Javidan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GILAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rafati Javidan's Office Locations
Brooklyn Office500 4th Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 208-1820
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s great! Easy to talk to and a great listener. I felt very comfortable with Dr. Rafati! She took all of my concerns into consideration. Thank you Dr. Rafati!
About Dr. Masumeh Rafati Javidan, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467699942
Education & Certifications
- GILAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafati Javidan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafati Javidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafati Javidan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafati Javidan.
