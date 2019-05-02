See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD

Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Dr. Aliniazee works at Kovach Eye Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in South Barrington, IL, Elmhurst, IL and Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aliniazee's Office Locations

    Kovach Eye Institute
    150 N Michigan Ave Ste 2008, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 833-9621
    Kovach Eye Institute
    100 W Higgins Rd Unit L75, South Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 833-9621
    Kovach Eye Institute Ltd.
    152 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 833-9621
    Kovach Eye Institute
    1960 Springbrook Square Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 833-9621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Stye
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis

Stye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1831249200
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics|Tulane University of Louisiana
    Internship
    • Tulane University Of Opthalmology
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliniazee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aliniazee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aliniazee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aliniazee has seen patients for Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aliniazee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliniazee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliniazee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliniazee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliniazee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

