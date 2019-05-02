Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliniazee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD
Overview of Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD
Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Dr. Aliniazee's Office Locations
Kovach Eye Institute150 N Michigan Ave Ste 2008, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (630) 833-9621
Kovach Eye Institute100 W Higgins Rd Unit L75, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (630) 833-9621
Kovach Eye Institute Ltd.152 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 833-9621
Kovach Eye Institute1960 Springbrook Square Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 833-9621
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, very personable & did an awesome job on my cataract surgery. I would highly recommend
About Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1831249200
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics|Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane University Of Opthalmology
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
