Overview

Dr. Mateen Hotiana, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Hotiana works at Mercy Endocrinology in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Chillicothe, OH, Manchester, NH and Lebanon, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.