Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD

Neurology
2.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD

Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. De Leonni Stanonik works at VitaMedica Institute, Tucson Az in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Vertigo and Postherpetic Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Leonni Stanonik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vita Medica Institute
    2850 E Skyline Dr Ste 130, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Vertigo
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Vertigo
Postherpetic Neuralgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Memory Retraining Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (42)
    Feb 23, 2019
    Very intelligent, knows what she is talking about, Uses a lot of tests to give an informed diagnoses.
    Vida in Tucson, AZ — Feb 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD
    About Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, Czech, Dutch, Flemish, French, German, Italian, Latin, Macedonian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish and Swedish
    NPI Number
    • 1730344102
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M U Sc
    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Internship
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leonni Stanonik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Leonni Stanonik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Leonni Stanonik works at VitaMedica Institute, Tucson Az in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. De Leonni Stanonik’s profile.

    Dr. De Leonni Stanonik has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Vertigo and Postherpetic Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Leonni Stanonik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. De Leonni Stanonik speaks Bosnian, Croatian, Czech, Dutch, Flemish, French, German, Italian, Latin, Macedonian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish and Swedish.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leonni Stanonik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leonni Stanonik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leonni Stanonik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leonni Stanonik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

