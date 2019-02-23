Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leonni Stanonik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD
Overview of Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD
Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. De Leonni Stanonik works at
Dr. De Leonni Stanonik's Office Locations
-
1
Vita Medica Institute2850 E Skyline Dr Ste 130, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 881-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent, knows what she is talking about, Uses a lot of tests to give an informed diagnoses.
About Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, Czech, Dutch, Flemish, French, German, Italian, Latin, Macedonian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish and Swedish
- 1730344102
Education & Certifications
- M U Sc
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of Virginia
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
