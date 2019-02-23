Overview of Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD

Dr. Mateja De Leonni Stanonik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. De Leonni Stanonik works at VitaMedica Institute, Tucson Az in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Vertigo and Postherpetic Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.