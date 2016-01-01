Overview

Dr. Mateo Reyes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Reyes works at South Laredo Family Clinic in Laredo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.