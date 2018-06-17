See All Neurosurgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD

Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Bari / Faculty of Medicne And Surgery and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Ziu works at Inova Neurosurgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA, Alexandria, VA, Gainesville, VA and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ziu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group Neurology II
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
  2. 2
    Neuroscience Department
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-2670
  3. 3
    Inova Medical Group Prosperity- Fairfax Office
    3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 204, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-2670
  4. 4
    Inova Neurosurgery - Alexandria
    1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-2670
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  5. 5
    Inova Neurosurgery-Gainesville
    7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-2670
  6. 6
    Health Transformation Building
    1601 Trinity St 704, Austin, TX 78712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-8300
  7. 7
    Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology
    1400 N Interstate 35 Ste 300, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-3540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Secondary Malignancies
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Secondary Malignancies

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Benign Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Nervous System Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2018
    Laura Becerra in Hammond , LA — Jun 17, 2018
    About Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417137290
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Bari / Faculty of Medicne And Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ziu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziu has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ziu speaks Albanian, Italian and Spanish.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

