Overview of Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD

Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Bari / Faculty of Medicne And Surgery and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Ziu works at Inova Neurosurgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA, Alexandria, VA, Gainesville, VA and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.