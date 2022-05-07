Dr. Mathew Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Mathew Alexander, MD
Dr. Mathew Alexander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
South Texas Brain and Spine Center1227 3rd St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 201-7524
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
My mother fractured her C1 and C2 vertebrae a couple of years back. After living in a brace for 18 months, her neck hadn't healed properly. Her regular doctor said, Oh well, she's too old, tough break. After another fall, she was seen by Dr Alexander who thought he could do something for her. We just wrapped up our two year post spinal fusion surgery visit. We tried a different solution prior to surgery - Dr Alexander was straight with us about the likelihood of that solution not working, but we needed to try it first, due to ethical guidelines. We are very pleased with the result, not only would we go to him again, but I'd recommend him to everyone I care about - he's the kind of doctor that other doctors want to be. PS: when he was running late due to complications in surgery, he had the office get catering from Bill Millers for the patients waiting.
About Dr. Mathew Alexander, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1174505887
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Wisconsin Milwaukee Wi
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.