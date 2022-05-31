Dr. Mathew Alias, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Alias, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mathew Alias, DO
Dr. Mathew Alias, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ.
Dr. Alias' Office Locations
The Neuroscience Center of Northern Nj PA310 Madison Ave Ste 120, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-1446
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alias was very personable and thorough. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mathew Alias, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1508027574
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Dr. Alias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alias accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alias has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alias.
