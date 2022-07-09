Dr. Mathew Avram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Avram, MD
Dr. Mathew Avram, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital - Dermatology Laser & Cosmetic Center50 Staniford St Ste 250, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6960
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best! Dr Mathew Avram has treated my face twice with Fraxel. I highly recommend him without any reservations. He is a world renowned expert with all the lasers. (Not the case with my last dermatologist) His staff was also truly professional and caring. Lucky to have found him!
About Dr. Mathew Avram, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295717296
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Avram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.