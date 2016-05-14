See All General Surgeons in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Mathew Cheung, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Alhambra, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Mathew Cheung, MD

Dr. Mathew Cheung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. 

Dr. Cheung works at UNIVERSITY VASCULAR ASSOCIATES in Alhambra, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA and Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheung's Office Locations

    University Vascular Associates
    1411 S Garfield Ave Ste 303, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 566-8105
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Beverly Hospital
    309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 726-1222
    488 E Santa Clara St Ste 303, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 275-9566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Garfield Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Port Placements or Replacements
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Yvonne Bailey in Temecula, CA — May 14, 2016
    About Dr. Mathew Cheung, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417251026
