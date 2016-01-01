Overview

Dr. Mathew Devine, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Devine works at CORN HILL INTERNAL MEDICINE in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.