Dr. Mathew Fruzza, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mathew Fruzza, DO
Dr. Mathew Fruzza, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Medical School - Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fruzza works at
Dr. Fruzza's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2081 Bronze Star Dr Dept 2, Woodland, CA 95776 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been using dr fruzza now for our sons entire life (he is almost 5). He has been a wonderful and patient man who has always had extra time for us when we needed it.
About Dr. Mathew Fruzza, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- Male
- 1114157203
Education & Certifications
- Medical School - Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fruzza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fruzza accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fruzza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fruzza.
