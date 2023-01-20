Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Pain Management Medical Service185 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 625-4244
- Interfaith Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Lefkowitz is a component caring Dr, felt like I was in very good hands.He took the time to listen. His staff is also top notch.
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy
- University of Pennsylvania
- Anesthesiology
