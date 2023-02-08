Dr. Mathew Levine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Levine, DO
Overview of Dr. Mathew Levine, DO
Dr. Mathew Levine, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-8111
Cumming1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 340, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 341-6790
Resurgens PC1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-2710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Mathew Levine, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1053621078
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Infirmary|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
