Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD
Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Maccumber's Office Locations
Rush Office1725 W Harrison St Ste 915, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2117Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Oak Park Office610 S Maple Ave Ste 1700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-8450Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Skokie Office4711 Golf Rd Ste 102, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-1340
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. MacCumber was able to see me on short notice, gave an excellent explanation of my diagnosis and provided a way forward. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
Dr. Maccumber has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maccumber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
