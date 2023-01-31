See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (226)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD

Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Maccumber works at Illinois Retina Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Maccumber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Office
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 915, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-2117
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Oak Park Office
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 1700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-8450
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Skokie Office
    4711 Golf Rd Ste 102, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 677-1340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Hole

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Angiography Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Surgery Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Retinopexy Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 226 ratings
    Patient Ratings (226)
    5 Star
    (211)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr. MacCumber was able to see me on short notice, gave an excellent explanation of my diagnosis and provided a way forward. Highly recommended.
    Bob Kraft — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649270224
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maccumber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maccumber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maccumber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maccumber has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maccumber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    226 patients have reviewed Dr. Maccumber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maccumber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maccumber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maccumber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

