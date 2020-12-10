Dr. Mathew Mazoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Mazoch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mathew Mazoch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mazoch works at
Bone Joint Clinic of Baton Rouge Inc. A Professional Medical Corp.7301 Hennessy Blvd Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-0050Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- HumanaOne
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Office of Group Benefits
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- TPA
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mazoch performed ankle surgery on my left ankle under a dire situation with my kidneys, and did a great job. I feel very lucky to have his services under very difficult underlying issues
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1598055055
- Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- LSU
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mazoch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazoch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazoch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazoch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.