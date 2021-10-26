Dr. Mathew Morris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Morris, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mathew Morris, DPM
Dr. Mathew Morris, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
-
1
Williams John T Dpm16 E Fern Ave Ste A, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 792-6066
Hospital Affiliations
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
Great doctor,
About Dr. Mathew Morris, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285953620
Education & Certifications
- Jerry L Pettis Meml VA Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Utah State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.