Dr. Mathew Nevitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Mathew Nevitt, MD
Dr. Mathew Nevitt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Nevitt's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas3900 Junius St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter had a Boxer’s fracture in her hand and they got us an appointment the next day. He had a calming bedside manner. My daughter had never had surgery before. He recommended surgery, but he told us all the options. He was not just pushing surgery. She had the surgery that involved using a plate and screws. She has had a great recovery. I highly recommend Dr. Nevitt and his friendly office staff.
About Dr. Mathew Nevitt, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407075617
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Sch
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nevitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nevitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nevitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nevitt has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nevitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nevitt speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nevitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nevitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.