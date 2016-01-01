Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD
Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Nicholls works at
Dr. Nicholls' Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Psychiatry11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholls?
About Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336180413
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Baptist Health Lexington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholls has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholls accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nicholls using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nicholls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholls works at
Dr. Nicholls has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholls. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.