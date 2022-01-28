See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Duluth, GA
Dr. Mathew Pombo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (99)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mathew Pombo, MD

Dr. Mathew Pombo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

Dr. Pombo works at Emory Physical Therapy LLC in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pombo's Office Locations

    Emory Physical Therapy LLC
    6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 302, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 28, 2022
    64-year-old male tennis player needing an ACL reconstruction. Dr. Pombo did an excellent job in performing an allograft procedure; designing an aggressive rehabilitation protocol; and monitoring my full recovery. Very pleased with the results and returning to a fully active lifestyle of travel and sports.
    Steve M. — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Mathew Pombo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346413648
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathew Pombo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pombo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pombo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pombo works at Emory Physical Therapy LLC in Duluth, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pombo’s profile.

    Dr. Pombo has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pombo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Pombo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pombo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pombo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pombo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

