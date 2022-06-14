Dr. Mathew Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Samuel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mathew Samuel, MD
Dr. Mathew Samuel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington, WV.
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel's Office Locations
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4637Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the kindest doctor. He takes his time to examine and listen. So helpful and respectful.
About Dr. Mathew Samuel, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1538178686
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samuel speaks Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
