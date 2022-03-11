Overview

Dr. Mathew Snodgrass, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Snodgrass works at Bend Memorial Clinic PC in Bend, OR with other offices in Beaverton, OR and Sisters, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.