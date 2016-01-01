Overview of Dr. Mathew Sorensen, MD

Dr. Mathew Sorensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Sorensen works at Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

