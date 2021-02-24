Overview

Dr. Mathew Wood, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Wood Family Medicine in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.