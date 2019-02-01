Dr. Mathew Wooster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wooster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Wooster, MD
Overview of Dr. Mathew Wooster, MD
Dr. Mathew Wooster, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Wooster works at
Dr. Wooster's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wooster?
Between god,dr wooster,also dr buddy Thompson who is upstate pickens sc, my father's life was saved,dr in Greenville sc was going to send him home to die,my fathere caroid artiers were very diseased ,thanks to these two men who had hoped was honest about outcome ,could be bad are good,my father is recovering and doing well,thanks to the lord for intervention and sending them into are lives,
About Dr. Mathew Wooster, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1336415454
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wooster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wooster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wooster using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wooster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wooster works at
Dr. Wooster has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wooster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wooster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wooster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wooster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.