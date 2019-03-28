Overview of Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD

Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bostrom works at Mathias Bostrom MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.