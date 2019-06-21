Dr. Mathias Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathias Daniels, MD
Overview of Dr. Mathias Daniels, MD
Dr. Mathias Daniels, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tulare and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Daniels works at
Dr. Daniels' Office Locations
-
1
Ashika Inc.65 Nielson St Ste 125, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 763-6099
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniels?
I have found Dr. Daniels to be very informative, he took time to explain in the procedure in detail. He was very thorough in examining and consulting my other doctors before proceeding with the surgery.
About Dr. Mathias Daniels, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1255599015
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical Center/University Of Washington Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Spine Fellowship
- Mount Sinai Hospital Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical School
- Columbia University, New York City, Ny
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels works at
Dr. Daniels speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.