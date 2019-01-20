Dr. Mathias Masem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathias Masem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mathias Masem, MD
Dr. Mathias Masem, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Masem's Office Locations
1
Mathias Masem M.d.80 Grand Ave Ste 600, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 763-0884
2
Radiology At the Orthopaedic Institute1500 Owens St, San Francisco, CA 94158 Directions (415) 353-2808
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a traction injury that I went to many doctors for help with. Pretty much none of them were able to even identify the problem until I went to Dr. Masem. He immediately knew what the ailment was and how to treat it, while other doctors knew nothing about my condition. Overall, I am impressed at his medical knowledge, even by doctor standards and highly recommend him for any hand related issues.
About Dr. Mathias Masem, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, German
- 1508810938
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Masem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masem has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masem speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Masem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masem.
