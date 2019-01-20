Overview of Dr. Mathias Masem, MD

Dr. Mathias Masem, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Masem works at Bay Area Hand Surgery Assocs in Oakland, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.