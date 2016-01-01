Dr. Matias Bruzoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruzoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matias Bruzoni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matias Bruzoni, MD
Dr. Matias Bruzoni, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Bruzoni's Office Locations
Pediatric General Surgery777 Welch Rd Ste J, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 837-0950
Children's Specialty Clinic780 Welch Rd Ste 206, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-6439
Department of Surgery - Pediatric Surgery300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 866-5912
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matias Bruzoni, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1548381890
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- British Hospital Of Buenos Aires
- Universidad De Buenos Aires
