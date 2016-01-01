Overview of Dr. Matias Bruzoni, MD

Dr. Matias Bruzoni, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Bruzoni works at Pediatric General Surgery in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.