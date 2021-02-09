Overview

Dr. Matilda Hagan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Hagan works at Dr. Nora Carroll Meenaghan , MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Reisterstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.